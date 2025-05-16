The fire near Machynlleth has now raged for over 24 hours, with winds making the blaze particularly difficult to tackle.
The 15-acre forestry fire has crossed the fire breaks on forestry roads due to the wind conditions.
Five crews were called out to tackle the fire at 10.01am on Thursday 15 May, but were forced to withdraw in the evening due to the increase in wind speed.
The teams returned shortly afterwards “when it was safe to do so”.
A Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “This incident has been particularly challenging as the fire has been wind-driven and is breaching fire breaks on the forestry’s roads.
“At around 9.30pm, crews were withdrawn from the scene due to increased wind speed and the direction the fire was travelling in, before returning shortly after when it was safe to do so.
Crews have made good progress in tackling the fire.
“A helicopter has been mobilised to assist with firefighting operations.”
A further six crews have since joined the other teams, involving staff from Machynlleth, Aberystwyth, Llanidloes, Tregaron, Carmarthen, Llanfyllin, Rhayader, Llandrindod Wells, Llanfair Caereinion, Llanwrtyd Wells and Shropshire Fire Stations.
The 37-acre fire is affecting both trees and grass on forestry land, with no mention of residents or farms being affected.