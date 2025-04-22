Some 487 crimes have been recorded at churches and places of worship in Wales from the start of 2022 until the end of 2024, according to new data obtained by the Countryside Alliance.
The figures were obtained by the Countryside Alliance as part of its ongoing call to focus attention on rural churches and increase funding for security at places of worship.
Sadly, the true number of church crimes in Wales will be even higher, as Dyfed Powys Police refused to respond to the FOI request.
The latest 2022-2024 records from North Wales Police reveal 184 reported crimes, including 74 reported thefts, 100 reported cases of criminal damage, and 10 reported cases of violence. 11 cases of arson were reported.
Gwent Police recorded 183 crimes, including 96 reported thefts, 54 reported cases of criminal damage, and 19 reported cases of violence. A further 9 public order offences and 5 miscellaneous crimes against society were also recorded.
In South Wales, police recorded 120 crimes, including 57 reported thefts (12 of which related to lead being taken from church roofs), 57 reported cases of criminal damage, and 6 reported cases of violence with injury.
Shocking cases of church crimes have been reported by the media over the past few years, but these only illustrate a tiny section of the widespread church crime problem.
Last December, thieves raided St Twrog’s Church Llandanwg, Harlech, making off with “high value” silver and brass valuables.
In 2022, vandals broke through protective meshing to smash historic stained-glass windows at Llanllwchaiarn church. The repair costs were estimated to be more than £30,000.
In the same year, Eglwys y Grog, near the cliffs at Mwnt, was also targeted, with hooligans smashing all the windows and tearing down the concrete pillar that contained the donations box, in a “senseless” act of vandalism.
Nationally, 179 lead thefts were recorded along with 3,937 thefts, 3,237 incidents of vandalism and criminal damage - including arson - and 1,974 incidents of violence, including sexual assault and assault on an officer. 228 other crimes were recorded, including drug trafficking and crimes against society.
This means that, on average, at least eight crimes took place at churches every single day over the three-year period.
The three worst-affected areas in the country were West Yorkshire (with 1,121 recorded crimes), Kent (with 655 crimes) and Greater Manchester (with 642 crimes).
Of the 43 police forces that responded to FOI requests, only 33 provided figures, with some forces - such as the Metropolitan Police – refusing to supply data. Undoubtedly, then, the problem is even larger than these figures would suggest.
The organisation’s annual report into crimes on churches and religious buildings has revealed a total of 39,544 incidents between 2017 and 2024, with data obtained under Freedom of Information laws going back to 2017.
Mo Metcalf-Fisher, Director of External Affairs at the Countryside Alliance said: “These figures bring into stark relief the devastating fact that many churches and places of worship are being treated as easy targets by criminals.
“These are supposed to be places of refuge and tranquillity, where people go to worship or seek solace - but all too often they are being subjected to heinous crimes, either in or on their property.
“We cannot allow these precious places, which are often the centre of villages and towns in Wales and across the country, to go unguarded and be so exposed.
“Easy access to protective funding schemes is of the greatest importance, but it is just as vital that members of the public keep an ever-watchful eye on churches and report suspicious behaviour to police.
“It is also our hope that there will be further progress on the development of a new aggravated offense relating to the loss or damage of heritage assets, a move some Parliamentarians have already supported.
“Irrespective of faith or none, churches are more than just community buildings, they are often part of our centuries-old history and heritage. They must be protected.”