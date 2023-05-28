A FIVE-year-old girl has died in a house fire last night, police have confirmed.
Emergency services rushed to a property in Pontyglasier, near Crymych, at around 10pm on Saturday night (27 May).
It a statement this afternoon, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that despite the best efforts of emergency crews, five-year-old Alysia Salisbury, died at the scene.
Alysia’s family, who have described her as “a beautiful daughter and sister”, are being supported by specialist officers.
DCI Llyr Williams said: “Our thoughts are with the family and the local community at this tragic time.
"HM Coroner has been informed and officers will now work with colleagues form the fire service to establish the cause of the fire.
“The family request privacy at this difficult time”
The operation saw fire crews from Crymych, Cardigan, Newcastle Emlyn, Whitland and Fishguard in attendance, with specialist kit a turntable ladder from Haverfordwest, a water bowser from Milford Haven and the Urban Search and Rescue Team in attendance.
A police drone was also used.