An appeal has been launched after the driver of a Hyundai died following a collision with a lorry on the A470 between Llanidloes and Llandinam on Sunday.
Dyfed Powys Police confirmed on Monday that the driver of a white Hyundai i10 died at the scene following a collision with a white lorry.
A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police attended to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A470 between Llanidloes and Llandinam at around 10.30pm on Sunday 26 January.
"Sadly, the driver of the Hyundai died at the scene and their next of kin has been informed.
"The road was closed and reopened at around 1:20pm today, Monday 27 January."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.