A person was taken to hospital following a four-vehicle collision on the A487 on Bank Holiday Monday.
A 12-mile stretch of the busy coast road between Tanygroes and Synod Inn was partially closed for five hours following the multi-vehicle collision on Monday, 26 May at around 2.25pm.
Police say the one person who was taken to hospital does not have life-threatening injuries.
A spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the A487 road between Tanygroes and Synod Inn at around 2.25pm on Monday, May 26.
"One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"The road was partially closed and was fully reopened just after 7pm."