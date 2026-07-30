An Aberystwyth man caught drug driving in Lampeter has been banned from the road for four years.
Nathan Parks, of 13 Corporation Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 July.
The court heard that the 29-year-old was stopped while driving a VW Golf on Bridge Street in Lampeter on 14 February.
Testing showed that Parks had cannabis and benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine - in his system, exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Parks from driving for 48 months.
Parks was also handed a 12 month community order to include mental health treatment and up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.
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