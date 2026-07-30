An Aberystwyth man who downloaded an internet browser and a VPN on an Amazon Firestick in breach of a sexual harm prevention order has been fined.
Callum Parker, of 25 Courtlands, Queen’s Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 29 July.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order issued by Swansea Crown Court on 30 Amy 2017 - and later varied on 6 April 2018 – by having in his possession an Amazon Firestick and downloading an Internet Browser and installing a VPN on 22 April this year in Aberystwyth.
Parker was given a community order to include rehabilitation and fined £80.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
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