Abersoch RNLI volunteers have rescued two people and a dog after their yacht ran aground on Carreg y Trai.
They RNLI was paged at 12.21pm on 11 August. The lifeboat was launched at 12.32pm and arrived at the scene at 12.42pm.
The 12-metre sailing yacht with two people and a pet dog on board was on passage from Aberystwyth to Pwllheli when it ran aground on the rocks.
The lifeboat crew checked the casualty vessel over and it appeared to be watertight.
The yacht was high and dry on the rocks and due to the state of tide it was impossible to move it.
The two casualties and their dog were taken off the stricken yacht onto the lifeboat and a casualty care assessment was carried out by the crew. They were found to be unharmed but somewhat shaken. The volunteer crew took them back to the lifeboat station where they were provided with a warm drink whilst arrangements were made with the boatyard harbourmaster to take them back out to their vessel later in the evening as it re-floated on the next high tide.
Martin Turtle, Abersoch RNLI volunteer Launch Authority, said: “We made it clear to the casualties that if they had any concerns at all when they returned to their vessel, they should contact the coastguard again should they require our assistance.”
He added: “Before you go afloat always check the weather and tide times, plan your passage and check the relevant nautical charts for the area in detail.”
The crew returned to the lifeboat station at 1.45pm where the lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service by the volunteer shore crew. If you do get into difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.