The two casualties and their dog were taken off the stricken yacht onto the lifeboat and a casualty care assessment was carried out by the crew. They were found to be unharmed but somewhat shaken. The volunteer crew took them back to the lifeboat station where they were provided with a warm drink whilst arrangements were made with the boatyard harbourmaster to take them back out to their vessel later in the evening as it re-floated on the next high tide.