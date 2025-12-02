Aberystwyth RNLI is celebrating a series of major training milestones and achievements among its volunteer crew.
On the lifeboat crew, Tom Cartwright has successfully completed his Tier 1 Crew qualification, joining the active operational crew with the skills and readiness required to respond at any time of day or night.
Sam Clemens has advanced from Tier 1 to Tier 2 Crew, a step that brings wider responsibilities on the water and recognises his growing skillset during call outs.
Will Goodall achieved two significant qualifications over the Summer.
After attaining Tier 1 earlier in the year, he continued his development to complete both his Tier 2 and Navigator qualifications, demonstrating exceptional commitment and strengthening the station’s ability to respond safely and effectively.
Alongside Will, Iwan Roberts and Tom Darlington have each advanced from Tier 2 Crew to Navigator, providing the lifeboat with additional trained navigators capable of supporting the helm and ensuring the boat reaches casualties quickly, accurately, and safely.
The newly qualified navigators represent the future of the station as a new generation of highly trained crew, whose skills will help steer Aberystwyth RNLI safely and confidently into the years ahead.
Huw Goodchild and Billy Swanson have both qualified as Shore Crew, taking on essential responsibilities that underpin every lifeboat launch and recovery.
Additionally, both Huw Goodchild and Paul McCann have passed out as Launch Authorities, taking on the critical role of assessing incidents and authorising the launch of the lifeboat when lives are at risk.
Lifeboat Operations Manager Geraint Wheeler said: “The progress made by our volunteers this year has been remarkable. Every qualification represents dedication, determination, and a genuine desire to support our lifesaving mission.
“Aberystwyth RNLI is built on volunteers who continually develop their skills, and these achievements are a testament to the effort they put in every week.”
