A vehicle has been seized by police in Gwynedd after members of the public raised concerns about it.
On Saturday, 22 November, officers and PCSO’s from the Blaenau Ffestiniog Neighbourhood Policing Team attended the Trawsfynydd area following concerns about unroadworthy vehicles, and vehicles with no insurance being parked all over the village.
One vehicle that had been highlighted by members of the community as having no insurance was located and seized utilizing powers under s.165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988. A number of other local residents have been suitably advised regarding their vehicles and Traffic Offence Reports (TOR’s) issued. Partner agencies, including the council have also been in the village over recent weeks utilising their powers to remove dangerous and abandoned vehicles.
