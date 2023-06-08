TWO people were rescued late on Tuesday night by Aberystwyth's lifeboat crew after becoming trapped by the incoming tide on Tanybwlch beach.
Aberystwyth RNLI crew were called at 11.30pm on Tuesday, 6 June, following reports that two people had become trapped by the incoming tide on Tanybwlch beach, to the south of Aberystwyth.
Both the Atlantic 85 Lifeboat ‘Spirit of Friendship’ and Arancia Inshore rescue Boat were launched and volunteer crewmembers were quickly on scene, locating the two people trapped below cliffs near Morfa Bychan.
Both persons were picked up by the crew of the Arancia inshore rescue boat before being transferred to the larger Atlantic 85 class lifeboat and returned safely to Aberystwyth Harbour.
Aberystwyth Lifeboat Operations Manager Geraint Wheeler said: “This rescue highlights the dangers posed by the incoming tide and would urge everyone walking below cliffs to check the tide times and allow plenty of time to return safely before the tide comes in.
"Two lives were undoubtably saved by our volunteer crewmembers."