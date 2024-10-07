ABERYSTWYTH lifeboat crew is to host a recruitment day this weekend in an appeal to find new volunteers.
The station, based at the town’s harbour, has a host of vacancies and is appealing to the local community to help keep it running and to continue saving lives at sea off the Aberystwyth coast.
The open recruitment day is being held on Saturday, 12 October, and will give people a chance to find out more about the station and how they can help.
The roles are varied, from being part of the crew to running the shop.
The station is keen to talk to people who are interested in the following roles -
Lifeboat crew - a seagoing role which will teach you invaluable life skills as well learning how to be part of a team and help to save lives at sea. on the day there will be an opportunity to get up close to the equipment.
Press and social media officers - These two roles are important in sharing the hard work and fundraising going on at station, as well as keeping the town informed on what their lifeboat has been up to.
Shop Manager - The RNLI shop within the station is a key fundraiser of funds, we are currently looking for a dedicated volunteer to help run the shop and organise a growing team of volunteers.
Treasurer - The station treasurer has an important role to play in banking, managing and reporting on local fundraising and expensing.
Events Volunteer - The events team organise a number of exciting events throughout the year.
This role is for people who can contribute to helping out at the events and getting involved in planning and organising new events.
Launch Authority - This is a shore based role, but an important link in the operation of the lifeboat.
You will be responsible for the safe launch and overseeing the launches of the lifeboat for both exercises and rescues.
Geraint Wheeler, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Aberystwyth, said: “Saving lives at sea is only possible with a dedicated team which not only involves the people who man the lifeboat but also the various volunteers who take care of many things at the station, so come along and let us introduce you to the complete family of the RNLI."