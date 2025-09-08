A man had to be taken to hospital in a family member's car after falling from New Quay's harbour wall.
Emergency services were contacted at around 7pm on Sunday evening after a man fell from the harbour wall, sustaining shoulder and chest injuries.
New Quay Coastguard Rescue Team arrived on the scene to find the casualty being supported by members of the public, local business staff and an off-duty RNLI crew member.
The Coastguard provided casualty care and helped make the gentleman as comfortable as possible while awaiting the arrival of the Ambulance Service.
A coastguard spokesperson said: "Due to service pressures and delay in ambulance response, the team later assisted the casualty into a family member’s vehicle, and he was taken to hospital.”
Responding to the delay in New Quay on Sunday, Lee Brooks, Executive Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “We’re sorry for the delay this patient experienced.
“The sustained and well-documented pressures across the entire NHS in Wales, particularly around handover delays regrettably impeded our ability to respond to this patient.
“Across Wales we’re starting to see encouraging signs, with hours lost to hospital handover lower this summer than in recent years, although there’s still more to do to achieve this consistently.
“At the same time, we’re evolving how we deliver care by providing more clinical advice over the phone and treating more people at home or in the community.
“The new Ambulance Performance Framework is seeking to prioritise outcomes with the first phase live since July, with a further phase to come later this year.”
