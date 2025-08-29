A senior councillor said he will listen to concerns following fury over high car parking charges in Ceredigion.
Plaid Cymru-run Ceredigion County Council bumped up car parking fees across the county earlier this year, a move that was met with fury from businesses and residents in Cardigan and other parts.
During a visit to Cardigan County Show, Ceredigion cabinet member for Highways, Cllr Shelley Childs, said he would listen to concerns and consider the prices after meeting with traders.
Motorists parking in towns such as Cardigan and New Quay have to pay £4 for two hours parking, which traders say is hurting the local economy.
During a visit to Cardigan, Cllr Childs met with local business owners, fellow councillors, and members of the public.
Many expressed frustration over the impact of the new parking tariffs on visitor numbers and local trade. A common concern was the absence of a short-stay, low-cost parking option for quick visits—particularly problematic in Cardigan, where the town centre lacks nearby on-street or supermarket parking alternatives.
People at the Cardigan County Show and around town shared growing concerns about higher parking charges.
Many feel the current system makes it harder for both quick visits and longer stays, which could hurt local shops and businesses. There were calls for a fairer, more flexible approach that helps keep the town busy and welcoming.
Traders also expressed difficulties following changes to car park designations, including the loss of long-standing permit arrangements that previously allowed easier access for loading and unloading.
These issues were reflected in Cardigan Town Council’s formal response to the parking charges consultation, which warned of the potential negative consequences—many of which are now being felt across the town.
Reacting, Cllr Childs said: “We are closely monitoring usage across all our off-street car parks following the introduction of the revised parking fees.
“While it is still early to draw firm conclusions—and year-on-year comparisons are challenging due to variables such as weather and changes to event schedules—we are actively listening to the concerns being raised.”
“Our goal is to ensure that these car parks are used to their full potential and that our towns remain vibrant, whether people are stopping for a quick visit or staying for a full day.
“I look forward to constructive discussions this autumn, particularly in light of Plaid’s current request to establish a task and finish group.”
A Plaid Cymru spokesperson added: “Plaid Cymru councillors will now formally request that the issue be added to the Ceredigion County Council’s Thriving Communities Scrutiny Committee’s forward work programme. They will also meet with Highways and Environmental Services officers in September to continue the dialogue.”
The price hike was approved by the Plaid Cymru Cabinet at Ceredigion County Council in January despite receiving more than 200 objections.
The aim of the increase was to bring in a total income of £1.7m a year in an attempt to balance the books, with traders at the time accusing the council of being ‘greedy’.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.