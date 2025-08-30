Abersoch RNLI rushed to rescue paddleboarders in difficulty off Porth Bach.
The volunteer crew was paged by the Coastguard at 2.15pm on , 28 August following a report of two paddleboarders in difficulty off Porth Bach (Sixpenny Bay), Bwlchtocyn.
When the lifeboat arrived, two adult paddleboarders, who were both equipped with a buoyancy aid, had been taken ashore to Machroes beach by the Abersoch Hydro rib which was in the vicinity.
They were both found to be safe and well and handed over to Abersoch Coastguard Rescue team.
Martin Turtle, Abersoch RNLI volunteer Launch Authority, advised people to check the weather and tide times before going in the water, to avoid offshore winds, and to always ensure you have a means of calling for help.
