A PUB has released CCTV of what it claims is criminal damage being caused last month.
Rummers Bar has posted a video online which it claims shows a car being keyed outside the pub which sits next to Trefechan bridge and the footage has prompted a police investigation.
The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Sunday, 25 June.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating an allegation of criminal damage caused to a vehicle about 12.40am on Sunday morning, 25 June 2023.
"The damage was caused to a white Hyundai Tucson which was parked on the driveway of the Rummers public house, Aberystwyth.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20230625-038
"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."