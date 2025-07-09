Ceredigion County Council has launched a consultation on how it engages with communities.
The council is revising its current Engagement and Participation Policy and has launched a consultation to seek residents’ views.
As it looks to refresh this policy, the council wants to “ensure it reflects the needs and expectations of the people receiving services.”
The engagement will run for eight weeks until 31 August.
Views can be shared on the council website or by visiting local libraries or leisure centres and asking for the information.
Focus groups will also be held in Aberaeron on 15 July, Aberystwyth on 17 July or Cardigan on 24 July.
Responses will help the council write the draft policy, with a further consultation to then follow.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.