Environment bosses say they hope to award contracts for Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin by April next year.
The two popular visitor centres were closed by Natural Resources Wales in March this year as the government body looked to cut costs.
Giving an update this week, NRW said it is launching a ‘marketing exercise’ for Bwlch Nant yr Arian and Coed y Brenin in November.
NRW said: “This process will look for viable partners, community groups and businesses, who can enhance the sites for visitor and recreation purposes.
“Following a period of preparation work, legal checks, internal governance and subject to final approval, it is hoped the process can be launched in November with the aim of awarding contracts by the end of April 2026.
“The exercise will be managed through the Sell2Wales procurement portal set up by the Welsh Government and interested parties can sign up to the platform in advance.”
Elsie Grace, NRW’s Head of Sustainable Commercial Development, added: “We understand how important the sites are to local communities and visitors and we know how keen people are for this process to start.
“We want to make sure we get it right to avoid confusion and any potential issues in the future and we believe it is important to take the necessary time now for a smooth process later on.
“We are currently undertaking the planning work to ensure this process has the best possible long-term outcome for the sites, communities and visitors.
“This includes focusing on finding long-term, sustainable partners who benefit local communities and enhance tourism.
“We would again like to thank everyone who has expressed an interest in these sites and we will continue to engage with the public and interested parties as the process develops.
“We are hoping to have agreements in place by April next year, but these timescales are subject to change.”
In the meantime all paths, trails, car park, play area and toilet facilities remain open and the important work undertaken to protect wildlife and maintain these sites continues to be overseen by land management staff.
NRW was told by the Welsh Government in May that it three months to come up with a plan for Nant yr Arian, Coed y Brenin and Ynyslas visitor centres.
NRW has previously said it hopes to find a community solution for Ynyslas.
Caru Coed y Brenin and the charitable trust behind Aberystwyth’s Cliff Railway have previously stated their intention at running the Ganllwyd and Ponterwyd sites respectively.
A temporary summer-long provision of a hospitality van and mobile toilets are in place in Nant yr Arian, with parking and toilets available at Ynyslas.
Criticising the decision to close the sites, chair of the Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, Llyr Gruffydd MS, said it ‘feels like an abandonment of public trust’, adding: “It is unacceptable that no credible plan or timetable to reopen these centres has been provided yet – something that should have been developed long before the closures.”
