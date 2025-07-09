A Llandre man has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates after being caught drink driving.
Cameron Bulman, of Coedfa, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 8 July.
The court heard that the 25-year-old was stopped by police while driving an Audi A4 on Caradogs Well Road in Haverfordwest on 19 June this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Bulman had 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Bulman from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £550.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £220.
