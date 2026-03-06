Ceredigion County Council has published a full list of what residents will have to pay for council tax from April.
The full list shows what each household will pay depending on where they live, combining the Ceredigion County Council and Dyfed-Powys Police element – which are the same for everybody – with the town or community council precept.
The precept for town and community councils for an average Band D property ranges from £6.47 a year in Nantcwnlle to £174.97 in Aberystwyth.
The Ceredigion County Council portion of council tax will rise by 4.75 per cent from April to £1,976.18 a year for an average Band D property.
The Dyfed-Powys Police precept will rise by 7.47 per cent to £387.63.
Full council tax across all bands A to I will range from a low of £1,580.18 a year up to £5,923.82.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.