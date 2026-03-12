Plans for 48 homes on a Cardigan estate have been given the go-ahead by councillors.
In an application recommended for approval at the meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee on11 March, permission was sought for a housing development of 48 dwellings, 10 of them affordable, at Maes y Dderwen.
A related application for a play space at the site was also recommended for approval.
Cardigan Town Council supported the application but asked for more affordable units to be included.
One member of the public raised objections, considering it to be an overdevelopment of the site.
An officer report said outline permission for a residential development at Maes y Dderwen was first granted back in 1992, with the site subject to a number of applications since that time, the application before committee ‘phase 3’ of the Maes y Dderwen estate.
Members unanimously backed the proposals for approval.
