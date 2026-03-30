A young man has died and three others have been seriously injured following a collision in Pwllheli over the weekend.
Emergency Services attended the A499 between Llanaelhearn and Y Ffor at around 10.10pm on Saturday 28 March following reports of a collision involving a black Ford Fiesta and a red Audi A3.
Despite the best efforts of those who responded, the 20-year-old driver of the Ford was sadly pronounced dead at scene.
North Wales Police say that his next of kin and the coroner have been informed.
Three other people were seriously injured and remain in hospital at this time.
The road was closed overnight whilst enquiries were conducted at the scene.
Lead investigating officer, Sergeant Duncan Logan from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “I offer my deepest condolences to the family at this incredibly difficult time.
"I'd like to personally thank all those who stopped to assist at the scene and support emergency services.
“I am urging anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have been travelling or walking in the vicinity and has mobile or dash cam footage, to come forward as soon as possible.”
Anybody with information that could assist our enquiries should contact officers via our website, or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000247901.
Local MP Liz Saville Roberts also paid tribute, taking to social media to write: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of a young man in a road accident near Y Ffôrm Pwllheli.
“My heart goes out to his family and to his friends. I am also thinking of those who were injured in this incident. I also thank the emergency services for their response in challenging circumstances.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.