A Pwllheli man is due to be sentenced next month after appearing in court to plead guilty to cannabis supply charges.
Rick Campbell, of 18 Sand Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 19 March.
The 45-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of possession of cannabis with intent to supply at Chwilog on 27 July 2023.
He also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis between 25 and 28 July 2023, also at Chwilog.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Campbell is due to be sentenced for the offences at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on 26 May.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing date.
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