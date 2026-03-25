A Pwllheli man has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to stealing clothes from a shop.

Jake Roberts, of 16 Bloc 4, Bro Cynan, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 23 March.

The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing a T-shirt and socks from Peacocks in Pwllheli on 23 September last year.

Magistrates handed Roberts a fine of £40.

He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.