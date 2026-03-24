Fleetwood Mac tribute act Fleetwood Unchained are coming to Gwynedd.
See them on Thursday, 2 April at Galeri Caernarfon, and on Friday, 3 April at Pwllheli’s Neuadd Dwyfor.
Fleetwood Unchained deliver a faithful and unforgettable live experience that truly captures the essence of Fleetwood Mac's legendary sound. Featuring highly experienced musicians and vocalists, the band brings to life Fleetwood Mac's timeless hits, including Rhiannon, Go Your Own Way, Dreams and The Chain.
Richard Alcock, EJB Promotions, said: “Fleetwood Unchained truly honour the legacy of Fleetwood Mac, taking you on a nostalgic journey through the huge back-catalogue of timeless hits.
“Featuring powerful vocals and a fully live band, this unforgettable evening really captures the essence of one of the most iconic rock bands of all time.”
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