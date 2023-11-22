Police have launched an appeal to find a missing man who was until recently a student at Aberystwyth University.
Corbin, 24, has been reported missing by his family, who want to know he is safe.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are appealing for the public’s help to locate Corbin, aged 24, who has been reported missing.
He is around 6’3”, slender with brown eyes and hair.
"Corbin was studying at Aberystwyth University until recently, but may have travelled to another location in the UK.
"His family would like to know he is safe."
If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908, quoting Ref: DP-20231109-210