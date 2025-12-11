Aberystwyth Gateway Club has held a sponsored walk to raise funds for the Brynsiriol Sensory Room.
The club says it would like to thank all who sponsored its members at it raised. £725.00.
The money was presented by committee member Christine Hughes at the Aberystwyth Rugby Club after the annual Christmas dinner on 4 December 2025 to club member Arlene James who was accompanied by Brynsiriol staff member Jessica Evans.
Next year the club will have been active for 50 years and we hope to celebrate with further fund raising activities.
