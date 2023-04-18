THERE is a large police presence in Llanfarian this morning - with armed officers in the village.
Several motorists have reported seeing armed police at the Hand Car Wash business next to the former Royal Oak public house.
Motorists reported to the Cambrian News that armed officers were spotted at the former garage at around 10.30am.
Cambrian News reporter, Alex Bowen, captured this footage after spotting the activity when travelling along the A487 at around 11am today.
Police in Llanfarian this morning (Cambrian News )
Dyfed-Powys Police has been contacted for comment.
More as we get it.