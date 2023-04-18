POLICE have made two arrests following reports of a man in possession of a firearm on a footpath between Llanfarian and Rhydyfelin earlier this morning.
A large police presence has been seen in Llanfarian throughout the morning, with armed officers gathered near the Hand Car Wash business near the former Royal Oak public house.
Dyfed-Powys Police have said this lunch time: "Officers responded to reports of a man in possession of a firearm on a footpath between Llanfarian and Rhydfelin, near Aberystwyth at 8am.
"Following enquiries two men have been arrested and a firearm recovered from a nearby property.
"Both men remains in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing."
Motorists reported to the Cambrian News that armed officers were spotted at the former garage at around 10.30am.
Cambrian News reporter, Alex Bowen, captured this footage after spotting the activity when travelling along the A487 at around 11am today.