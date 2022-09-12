Armed police on the streets of Aberaeron
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
Monday 12th September 2022 10:48 am
Police officers were called to Aberaeron on Sunday following reports of two men armed with a knife and bar making threats (Phill Davies )
ARMED police descended on Aberaeron on Sunday afternoon following reports of two men armed with a knife and a bar making threats.
No arrests were made and police are today still searching for the two men allegedly involved in the incident.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We were called to Aberaeron at 2.40pm on Sunday, 11 September, to reports of two men armed with a knife and a bar making threats to two males.
“Officers, including armed response, attended.
“No-one was arrested, however, arrest enquiries are continuing today.”
