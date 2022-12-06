A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after windows were smashed at Capel Soar in Aberystwyth last Tuesday.
The Georgian Welsh Independent chapel was built in 1803 and then rebuilt in 1892 and is regarded as a site of particular historical and religious significance.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We received reports of someone smashing windows at Soar Chapel, Primrose Hill, Llanbadarn Fawr, shortly before 4am on Tuesday, 6 December.
“Officers attended and arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released under investigation.”
Llandbadarn Fawr community councillor Tom Kendall posted pictures of the damage to the church on social media, as seen above.
He said it is “very upsetting to see this happen in Llanbadarn”.