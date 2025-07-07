On 11 July, local arts group Aberration will take over the new major exhibition ‘No Welsh Art’ at the library.
Attendees will be able to explore the exhibition through a queer lens thanks to the help of artists and writers appearing around the Gregynog Gallery to present specially commissioned writing and art installations.
Aberration co-programmer Helen Sandler explains the take over, named ‘Out of Frame’: “We wanted to combine the idea of a gay gallery tour with something more anarchic – a queer takeover of the institution!
“You could say we’re bringing an outsider’s eye, but then again, several of the artists and subjects in the exhibition did have same-sex relationships or subvert gender roles, so it’s also a way of bringing those parts of their lives into the open, out of the frame.”
The team will have transformed the gallery space filling it with spoken word, performance art, installations and added captions from Wales-based artists, writers and performers, including Naomi Pearce - writer and lecturer at Aberystwyth School of Art who helped to curate the event, as well as Abid Hussain, Tomos Williams and Jane Hoy.
Out of Frame will take place at 6.30pm, starting with drinks at the Gregynog Gallery at the National Library of Wales.
