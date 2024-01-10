POLICE have launched an investigation following the death of a child in a west Wales town centre earlier today (Wednesday).
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed on Wednesday evening that officers were called to an address at Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest this morning.
One arrest was made and the investigation is ongoing, police say.
In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a child.
"Officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street, Haverfordwest this morning, Wednesday, 10 January 2024.
"One person has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."
Earlier on Wednesday, police asked people to avoid the area, saying: "The road will be closed for some time due to an ongoing incident."