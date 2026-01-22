The family of a 32-year-old-man who was found near the railway station in Carmarthen, have paid tribute following his sad passing, saying he was ‘dearly loved so much’.
Dyfed-Powys Police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Edward Mark Owen who was found in a field near the rail track in Carmarthen just after 8.30am, on Saturday, January 10
The death of Mr Owen who was from the Knighton area of Powys, is not being treated as suspicious police have stated.
Paying tribute, Edward’s family said: ‘On the 10th of January 2026, our beautiful Ed passed away unexpectedly. He was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to so many people, who all loved him so much.
‘As a child, Ed was always running around, usually half dressed, carrying a stick. He loved building dens, usually in the most inappropriate places and he was always looking for the next adventure.
‘He was a very protective brother who loved his sisters very much.
‘His grandparents were very involved in his life, as he was growing up. His grandad showed him how to make a catapult, which probably wasn't the best idea.
‘Ed had the cheekiest, most infectious smile, which got him out of trouble many times.
‘Ed loved all animals, particularly dogs. He worked as a volunteer, walking dogs from a rescue centre. He enjoyed cooking food, the spicier, the better and he enjoyed baking.
‘As an adult, Ed continued to live life in the fast lane, but that was Ed and we all loved him dearly.
‘We would like to thank everyone who looked after Ed and helped him, it means a lot to us.
‘We are all truly devastated and so heartbroken and life will never be the same without Ed,’ they added.
