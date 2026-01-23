Residents across mid and west Wales will be paying an average of £27 more a year for policing from April.
Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has confirmed the police precept for 2026/27 following a meeting of the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Panel.
Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Panel unanimously supported the Commissioner’s precept proposal for 2026/27, which will increase the average band D property by 7.47% or £26.95 per annum which is approximately £2.25 per month.
This increase will raise a total precept of £93.033m to support a budget requirement of £161.905m.
Members of the panel praised the open and transparent nature of the precept process.
The extra funding will pay for additional neighbourhood policing officers, additional response officers, enhanced intervention, prevention and engagement and investment in innovation, the crime commissioner says.
Mr Llywelyn said: “I recognise the pressure that any increase in the police precept places on households. However, this decision is about protecting frontline policing and investing in the services that matter most to our communities.
“Residents have been clear that they want to see more officers locally, faster response times and a greater focus on prevention.
“This investment delivers exactly that, with additional neighbourhood and response officers, improved ways for communities to stay connected with their local teams and early intervention programmes that support young people and help prevent crime before it starts.
“Together, these measures reflect my commitment to protecting communities and delivering a modern accessible policing service that puts prevention and neighbourhood safety at its heart. “
Llandysul councillor Keith Evans, Vice Chair of the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Panel, said: “I am very pleased with the outcome of the precept meeting and want to take the time to thank panel members and the finance- subgroup for their diligence in reaching their decision,”
