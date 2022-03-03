Assisted suicide arrests following death

TWO women have been arrested on suspicion of assisting or encouraging a suicide following the death of a Cardigan woman.

The two women were arrested at Heathrow, police said, following the death of Sharon Johnston, who had been reported missing from her home.

The 60-year-old, a severely disabled woman who was a prominent advocate of assisted dying, told the BBC last October that she intended to travel to Switzerland - where the law enables doctors to assist certain patients to die - to end her life.

Ms Johnston was told that she would never be able to walk again, following a fall more than three years ago.

The two arrested women, who police said are not believed to be family members, have been released under investigation.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said this week: “We can confirm that we have arrested a 29-year-old female from the London area and a 69-year-old female from the Cardiff area on suspicion of assisting or encouraging suicide.

“They were arrested following their return to Heathrow airport after enquiries were commenced in Cardigan into reports of a female missing from her home.