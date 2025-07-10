Gwynedd’s Lee Oliver has been appointed Director of the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) in Wales.
Former GWCT Cymru Director Sue Evans takes up the role of Policy Director
Born and brought up on the Llŷn Peninsula, Lee is a first language Welsh speaker and comes from a farming community where his grandfather farmed sheep and cattle.
Lee studied Environmental Risk Management at Cardiff UWIC.
On graduating, he spent time in South Africa working on cattle and game farms, then spent 18 years working in the environmental sector in Wales for Keep Wales Tidy. He is a Churchill Fellow and studied ‘The control of invasive species in New Zealand’.
Having been with the GWCT for nearly five years, Lee has worked on a number of projects involving species such as woodcock, fallow deer, curlew and grey squirrels. He is also a CAA drone pilot and has developed this work within the Trust for surveying species.
Lee took over as interim Director of GWCT Wales in September 2023 and was appointed to the post full time on 1 July.
GWCT CEO Nick von Westenholz said: “It is great news that the trust will continue to benefit from both Lee and Sue’s experience and commitment.
“Lee has done an excellent job as interim director, both in terms of managing the team, promoting the GWCT in Wales and directing our projects here, and the appointment is well deserved.
“I would like to thank Sue for all her work and effort as previous Director of Wales, and I’m delighted that she’ll continue to be providing us with her expertise and insight.”
Lee said: “I'm delighted to be taking up the role of Director for GWCT in Wales on a permanent basis. I would like to thank Sue Evans for all her hard work and look forward to our collaboration to take ‘GWCT Cymru’ forward in Wales.
“Understanding the complex issues we face within farming and the game management sector in Wales is critical if we want to make a difference in our work to increase biodiversity and support and promote sustainable land management.”
Sue said: “I’m looking forward to being able to focus on policy at a time of great change and opportunity. Details of the new Sustainable Farming Scheme are expected to be announced in time for the Royal Welsh Show.
“At GWCT we know what works for biodiversity to thrive, and have demonstrated how it can be done. Farmers understand this and can deliver biodiversity alongside producing healthy food as long as they have a profitable farming business.
“I will continue to promote the great outcomes for nature which are being delivered by many farmers and gamekeepers across Wales and present our science and practitioner evidence to encourage government to put the right levers in place to support what is proven to work.”
Come and meet both Lee Oliver and Sue Evans at our GWCT Cymru stand in the Countryside and Conservation Area of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Show, which runs from 21-24 July 2025.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.