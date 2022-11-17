Barn fire leads to cannabis discovery
FIREFIGHTERS found more than they bargained for when attending a barn fire near Tregaron on Monday.
Fire crews from Lampeter and Tregaron were called to a barn fire in the Llwynygroes area at around 8am on Monday, 14 November and discovered ‘a quantity’ of cannabis plants.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed: “Police are investigating following the discovery of cannabis plants at a property in the Llwynygroes area of Tregaron on Monday afternoon, 14 November 2022.
“The plants were discovered after the fire brigade were called to deal with a fire in an outbuilding at the property.
“The fire is not being treated as suspicious.
“No arrests have been made at this time.”
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “On Monday 14 November at 08:05, crews from Tregaron and Lampeter attended a barn fire at Llywnygroes, Tregaron.
“Crews used two HP hose reel jets with full PPE.
“Crews left the scene at 14:04.”
