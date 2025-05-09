A fundraiser has been set up in memory of a man who died following a collision on the A44 last week.
Bernard Jones, or Bernie as he was better known, died on Friday, 2 May on the A44 near Sweet Lamb in Powys following a collision with a van while riding his motorbike with friends.
A Gofundme page has been set up by Bernie’s friend, David Selcon.
He writes: “I’m fundraising in memory of Bernard Jones (Bernie), following discussions with Kiley and family.
“Sadly, Bernie passed away on the 2 May on the A44 near Sweet Lamb following a collision with another vehicle whilst riding his motorbike with friends.
“He was indeed a true gentleman, and was loved and respected by all who met him.
“This fundraiser has been set up to support his loving partner Kiley Mackay and their young children Seren and Mason.
“Any donations will be gratefully received, to help support a grieving family under these tragic circumstances.”
The page has so far raised £3,805 and can be seen by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/bernard-jones
Officers at Dyfed-Powys Police say they have launched an investigation following the collision and are appealing for information.
The A44 was closed for several hours following the collision between Bernie’s Triumph motorcycle and a white Ford Transit van at around 3.50pm.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The rider of the motorcycle sadly passed away as a result of the collision.
"Their next of kin have been informed and trained police officers are supporting their family.
"The road was closed throughout the afternoon and evening and re-opened just after 1am.”
Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, including any dashcam footage, is asked to report it to police on 101.