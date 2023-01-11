During the next few months the Roy Barker V Shannon class lifeboat will undergo sea trials before arriving in New Quay in the summer. Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager said, “This is a momentous occasion in the history of New Quay Lifeboat Station. The new Shannon class lifeboat will replace the existing Mersey class lifeboat that has served New Quay and Cardigan Bay for nearly 30 years.