Dyfed-Powys Police continue to search for 57-year-old James McKenna the suspect in the stabbing incident in Carmarthen on Thursday (January 29) - which officers are treating as attempted murder.
Officers continue to investigate the attempted murder following an incident in Carmarthen Park between 3 and 4pm on the afternoon of January 29), which saw a woman taken to hospital with stab wounds.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said:“Officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries and are now appealing for help in locating 57-year-old James McKenna, who is wanted in connection with the incident.
“James is local to the Carmarthen area, but is known to have connections to Ireland. Enquiries with ports and transport hubs have also been undertaken.
“He is described as a white, British male, 5 foot 7 inches tall, bald, with white facial hair.
“If you see James, please do not approach him, but contact us immediately.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Ross Evans said: “We understand that this incident is a cause of concern for the people of Carmarthen. I want to reassure you that we are doing everything possible to locate James and bring the incident to a swift conclusion.
“Extra patrols were put in place around school closing time to provide reassurance to pupils, parents, teachers, and the public.
“I want to reiterate that this is an isolated incident, and any additional patrols are for reassurance only. Additional policing resources will be seen in the town as enquiries progress.
“This type of incident is highly unusual for the area, and I want to be clear that we will not tolerate violence of any sort in our community.
“We know that the scene presence at Picton Terrace in particular has caused some disruption to residents. We apologise for this necessary step, and hope to release the scenes as soon as possible.
“Thank you to the local Carmarthen community for your patience and understanding while we continue to carry out our enquiries.
“Finally, to James – if you see this message, I encourage you to make yourself known to us at the earliest opportunity so that this matter can be resolved swiftly.”
If you have any information that could help police locate James, please get in touch via the designated information portal linked below:
💬 | Direct message us on social media
📞 | 101
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.