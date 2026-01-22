A man who assaulted two people in New Quay has been handed a suspended jail sentence by magistrates.
Benjamin Bown, of 63 Westlands Road, Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 January.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Dawn Russell and David Russell on High Terrace in New Quay on 21 June last year/
Bown also admitted damaging a pair of glasses belonging to Mr Russell during the incident.
Bown was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months.
Magistrates said the sentence was suspended because there is “a realistic opportunity for rehabilitation and due to the remorse shown.”
He must also pay a total of £1,430 in compensation, £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
