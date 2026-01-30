New Quay RNLI is paying tribute to one of the RNLI’s longest serving volunteer station coxswains, Daniel Potter, who has officially stepped down this weekend after an extraordinary 32 years in the role.
Dan, who joined the RNLI in 1981 and is the great nephew of Frederick Shayler, a renowned coxswain from the 1920s and '30s, has had an outstanding volunteering career at New Quay Lifeboat Station.
Dan stepped into the role of the station’s volunteer coxswain in 1994 when the renowned Winston Evans retired, having previously been second coxswain for a number of years. Dan also served as a second mechanic for many years and was also an inshore lifeboat helm.
During his time at the station, Dan has served on three different classes of all-weather lifeboat and seen many technological advancements, from the wooden 8 knot Oakley class lifeboat to the 17 knot Mersey class lifeboat to today’s 25 knot Shannon class lifeboat with jet propulsion.
Dan has guided crews through many challenging shouts, major incidents and complex multi‑agency rescues. His depth of knowledge of Cardigan Bay, its tides and coastline, has made him an invaluable leader on the water.
Speaking about his retirement from the role, Dan said: “It has been an absolute honour to serve New Quay RNLI alongside such a dedicated and courageous crew. The station, the community and the people we’ve helped over the years, it means a great deal to me.
“The reason I’ve stayed so long is the camaraderie. I want to thank everyone who has supported me, all the crew at the station, boat and shore crew. Without everyone it doesn’t work, we are one team.
“While it’s time to hand the reins to the next generation, I’ll always be proud of what we’ve achieved together and the most important thing to me is that we’ve kept the crew safe with no injuries.”
New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager Edward Hides paid tribute to Dan’s contribution: “Daniel’s leadership and experience have shaped this station for more than four decades. His calm presence at the helm, his commitment to teamwork and his ability to inspire others have left an enormous legacy. We are immensely grateful for his service and wish him the very best for the future.”
During his time with New Quay RNLI, Dan has been involved in hundreds of launches and contributed to saving many lives at sea. Dan said: “The two call-outs that are embedded in my memory are the Galasma rescue in 2008 when we battled force nine gales, high waves and poor visibility to save five lives, and then the more recent rescue of three Irish ocean rowers in Storm Arwen in 2021.
“In 2008, the yacht Galasma was about 20 miles north of New Quay and had experienced total failure of its electronics and engine.
"After about an hour and a half in terrible conditions we reached the yacht, we then took the yacht under tow and made way towards Aberystwyth but due to the severe weather conditions and wind direction we had to tow the yacht north towards Pwllheli. After nearly five hours at sea, we handed the rescue over to Pwllheli lifeboat. Rescuing five lives that day was such an achievement, a great outcome in dangerous sea conditions.
“Then in November 2021 during Storm Arwen, we launched to the aid of an ocean rowing boat that had put out a mayday call 18 miles northwest of New Quay.”
The vessel was a one-tonne 8.5 metre R45 Elite rowing boat, which had set off from Ireland for Aberystwyth earlier that day in training for a trans-Atlantic rowing challenge.
Dan remembers: “One crew member onboard the rowing boat had suffered a head injury and was evacuated by Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 936. We launched in force 8 to 9 winds from the northwest with rough seas, and it was race against time to get the three remaining rowers out of the vessel and onto the lifeboat.
“When we arrived, we could see the casualties in the cabin waving for help with the water level up to the windows.
“Working as a team, two casualties were quickly pulled aboard when they exited their vessel. However, the third casualty was struggling to swim and had failed to inflate his lifejacket. He was tiring and his head was disappearing beneath the water. It was terrible looking on but our crew member Simon Rigby was clipped onto the lifeboat and was able to grab him and hold his head above water.”
Dan and his crew were awarded the Chairman’s Letter of Thanks, an RNLI gallantry award recognising one-off instances of bravery, courage and endeavour for this rescue. Dan continued: “It was a very challenging rescue and it’s one that I will always remember. I’m very proud of our crew who showed great determination and courage in saving the three rowers.
“I’m not ashamed to say, there were tears on the lifeboat that day. The look on their faces when we reached them will stay with me for a very long time.”
Although stepping down as coxswain, Dan will remain a valued member of the station as he will continue to be a launch vehicle driver and a launch authority.
Earlier this month Dan led his final ever training exercise in command of New Quay’s all‑weather lifeboat. The day was made even more special by the return of several former crew members who came to wish him well, including former coxswain Winston Evans, second coxswain Idris Evans and head launcher Ian Hides. Their presence underscored the deep respect Daniel has earned within the RNLI family over the years.
Ed Hides continued: “We are immensely grateful for his service. Every volunteer knows the time and dedication that Dan has shown.
“Going forward, the volunteer coxswain duties will now be shared by three of our experienced volunteers Bernie Davies, Rees‑Tom Jones and Huw Williams ensuring our all-weather lifeboat remains on call 24/7 for those need.”
