"After about an hour and a half in terrible conditions we reached the yacht, we then took the yacht under tow and made way towards Aberystwyth but due to the severe weather conditions and wind direction we had to tow the yacht north towards Pwllheli. After nearly five hours at sea, we handed the rescue over to Pwllheli lifeboat. Rescuing five lives that day was such an achievement, a great outcome in dangerous sea conditions.