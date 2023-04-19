Adrian Turner, a New Quay RNLI volunteer for over 20 years and the station’s Head Launcher said: “It is a great start to our fundraising campaign. We would like to thank everyone who was involved and everyone who came. The list is long but firstly we would like to thank Bargoed Farm for all their help and staging the events, the emergencies services that came – New Quay Fire Service, New Quay Coastguard Team, crew from our station, Amy from Face It Arts, Andy from ACM Entertainment Llanarth, and then the great entertainment from Cadence Acoustic Duo throughout the day and then the wonderful Chris Perry and George Porter for their 80s Icon Experience in the evening.