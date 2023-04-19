A FAMILY fun day has raised a massive £4,500 for the New Quay RNLI appeal.
The Big Orange event took place last Saturday 15 April and raised a total of £4,500 towards the New Quay RNLI fundraising appeal.
The family fun day took place during the day leading onto a music extravaganza in the evening at Ysgubor Event Barn at Bargoed Farm near Aberaeron.
The Big Orange is a joint funding initiative that aims to contribute to the appeal to raise £105,600 to pay for crew training and transportation costs for the new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat that is arriving this June.
Adrian Turner, a New Quay RNLI volunteer for over 20 years and the station’s Head Launcher said: “It is a great start to our fundraising campaign. We would like to thank everyone who was involved and everyone who came. The list is long but firstly we would like to thank Bargoed Farm for all their help and staging the events, the emergencies services that came – New Quay Fire Service, New Quay Coastguard Team, crew from our station, Amy from Face It Arts, Andy from ACM Entertainment Llanarth, and then the great entertainment from Cadence Acoustic Duo throughout the day and then the wonderful Chris Perry and George Porter for their 80s Icon Experience in the evening.
“Many local businesses also contributed and we would like to say thanks to Box of Delights, Penrhos Golf Club and the Sea Horse Inn in New Quay. Without everyone’s help and contributions we could not have made things work.
“Unfortunately our Big Orange auction did not go ahead last weekend but we have a new date of Saturday 24 June at the Ysgubor Event Barn at Bargoed Farm. Tickets will be £5 with live music from Dafydd Pantrod & Band and the auction will be hosted by Dylan Davies of Morgan & Davies with online bidding also taking place. Please call Bargoed Farm for tickets on 01545 580 947. We look forward to seeing everyone there for some more fun. If you cannot attend our events and would like to donate you can go online at www.rnli.org/NewQuayAppeal.”