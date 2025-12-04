Families can experience the magic of Christmas for a day at Haven’s Hafan y Mor holiday park in Pwllheli.
Santa’s Festive Fun Day Passes are available, and allow visitors to enjoy swimming, entertainment, activities, food and drink venues, arcades and even meet Father Christmas and his elves in their grotto.
Four-legged friends can join their families too.
A daytime festive performance of ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ or ‘The Elf Experience’ is also on offer on certain days.
The day passes are available at eight Haven parks across England, Scotland and Wales to experience the festive magic and beautiful coastal landscape.
Simon Palethorpe, CEO, Haven said, “Our Santa’s Festive Fun Day Passes mean guests can spend the day enjoying all that a Haven park has to offer – working up an appetite in the heated swimming pool, singing along to Christmas classics with the Seaside Squad, tucking in to a tasty meal at our restaurants and enjoying a festive show alongside all the usual Haven activities.
“A day pass provides the perfect chance to take a break from the Christmas shopping and spend some quality time with family and friends.”
Father Christmas said: “My elves and I are looking forward to meeting even more children in my grotto and hearing what everyone wants in their stocking. Sometimes all you need is one day to make memories that last a lifetime.”
Day passes and activities can be bought in advance and are available for Friday 5-Sunday 7 December and Friday 12-Wednesday, 24 December.
