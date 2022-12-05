POLICE have this evening confirmed that a body has been found during the search for a missing Talybont man.
An appeal was launched on Sunday morning for information on the whereabouts of Dyfed, who was last seen at around 10.30-11pm on Saturday night.
The coastguard assisted police officers in a search on Sunday, but Dyfed-Powys Police have this afternoon confirmed that a body has been found.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “Sadly we can confirm that a body has been found during the search for a man reported as missing from the Talybont area.
“Formal identification is yet to take place, however, his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.”