BEACHGOERS are being reminded of potential danger along the sandy coastline of Ynyslas after the bomb disposal team were called to detonate washed up ordnance.
The disposal team are no strangers to the beach along Borth and Ynyslas, with several World War II era rockets and ordnance washing ashore over recent years.
HM Coastguard teams from Borth and Aberystwyth were called on Tuesday to the beach, to man a cordon whilst members of the Emergency Ordnance Disposal Unit conducted a controlled explosion of an item of ordnance found by a member of the public.
HM Coastguard Aberystwyth wrote on social media: "The area round Ynyslas has been used extensively in the past for munitions testing and so items of ordnance are found fairly regularly here - no matter how corroded they may seem they can potentially still contain explosive material and so if found please do not disturb items of potential ordnance but call 999 and report to the Coastguard.
"Remember, if you see anyone in difficulty on the cliffs, shoreline or out to sea call 999 and ask for the coastguard."
Speaking to the Cambrian News last year, Justin Lyons, Senior Land Management Officer for Natural Resources Wales explained: “Ynyslas was used as a test range for rocket propellants during and just after the second world war and several items of ordnance from this period are still uncovered annually.
“There are several warning signs in place around the site with pictures of the ordnance types that have been found, and advising people what to do if they come across one.
“If you live locally or are visiting the area and find anything suspicious, please make sure you do not touch the item, and call 999 immediately to request the HM Coastguard with a detailed description of the location and a grid reference, so it can be disposed of safely.”