The experience of sight loss can be a “horrifying” thing - from hallucinations to losing licences, sight impairment is a trial, no matter where you live.
But people from Tywyn Macular Group say that living rurally has its benefits - people announce themselves when approaching you, neighbours offer lifts, the shelves in shops stay the same, and navigating is easier than in a bustling city - that is when the bus routes aren’t cut.
Barbara Friar from Pennal started to lose her sight three years ago. She found the loss of her sight and driving licence a huge blow, becoming depressed whilst experiencing hallucinations.
That was until the 89-year-old discovered a “lifeline” - Tywyn Macular Group.
“I’ve been a very practical person all my life as a headteacher, so it was awful - I felt so useless and depressed,” Barbara said.
“[The process of losing my sight] has been horrifying.
“Then I mentioned to the group about my hallucinations, and the lady next to me said she had them as well.
“It’s the fact that they’re coping with these experiences, and doing it so well, that helped and enabled me to move forward.
“People didn’t know me from Adam, but it was absolutely wonderful, they were so kind and made me feel at home.”
Keren Hartland O’Hara set up the group almost four years ago, describing it as “one of the best things I’ve done”.
Between 15-18 people experiencing sight loss meet monthly to chat over tea, make and meet friends, and hear from guest speakers from the police to those with vision technology.
Keren started to lose her sight 10 years ago after her daughter noticed Keren driving from Aberystwyth to Tywyn at 25mph.
She’s since learnt that “all sight loss is different” - Keren is registered as severely sight impaired - being able to see “the whole picture” but blurry, “like a Monet painting”.
Having lived in Tywyn for 45 years and Abergynolwyn before that, she says she wouldn’t live anywhere else.
“It’s a friendly and inclusive town in all respects.
“I’ve got legs and feet I can use; it only takes me 10 minutes to walk into town.”
Though not as many people say hello as they used to, she says that’s an “older thing” not a “sight thing”, with her main bug bear being the cancelled bus services making it harder to get around, and people walking with phones bumping into her.
“We don’t all walk around with white sticks.”
But the group has helped even her keep active.
“It’s very easy to just stay at home, it’s a difficult journey knowing you’ll lose your sight.
“It’s a hard thing to be told.
“We help each other and understand - how we cope reading instructions and what magnifier to use, the way people think we’re rude for not saying hello.
“That’s the other thing - we laugh at ourselves for silly things like putting salt instead of sugar in tea.”
To join, go along on the first Tuesday of each month at Neuadd Pendre Village Hall from 11am-12.30pm.
