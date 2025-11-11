Emergency services cordoned off part of Ynyslas beach on Monday after ordnance washed ashore.
Coastguard teams from Aberystwyth and Borth were joined by police to cordon off the site whilst an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team detonated the object.
Borth Coastguard said: "Thank you to members of the public whose walks were disrupted or delayed as we restricted access to the beach.
"There are many items of ordnance washed up on the beaches locally.
"If you see anything you suspect to be ordnance do not pick up or move it. Call 999, ask for coastguard and give as exact a location as you are able."
Explaining the frequency of ordnance washing up on Ynyslas beach in 2023, Justin Lyons, Senior Land Management Officer for Natural Resources Wales told the Cambrian News: “Ynyslas was used as a test range for rocket propellants during and just after the second world war and several items of ordnance from this period are still uncovered annually.
“There are several warning signs in place around the site with pictures of the ordnance types that have been found, and advising people what to do if they come across one.
“If you live locally or are visiting the area and find anything suspicious, please make sure you do not touch the item, and call 999 immediately to request the HM Coastguard with a detailed description of the location and a grid reference, so it can be disposed of safely.”
