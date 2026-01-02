An investigation has been launched after thieved smashed their way into a petrol station and stole around £6,000 in cash in the early hours of this morning (Friday).
Dyfed-Powys Police says it is investigating a report of a burglary at the Tesco Petrol Station in Welshpool.
A police spokesperson said: "It’s believed that the incident took place sometime before 1.30am this morning, Friday 2 January.
"The front door has been smashed, and approximately £6,000 in cash has been stolen from the business.
"Did you see anything or have any information that could help our enquiries? If so, officers would like to hear from you.
You can contact police either online at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ email [email protected] or phoning 101, quoting reference 26*4394
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
